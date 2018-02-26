Transcript for Democrats deny GOP claims that Russia probe was started as a political witch hunt

There is also news tonight on the Russia investigation, and after the memo written by Republicans in the house, now the democratic response released. The president responding by calling into a cable show Saturday night and tonight here, the new fallout. Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, house Democrats challenging Republicans claims that the Russia collusion. This is not the deep state opposing Donald Trump. That's nonsense. Reporter: But president trump says the Democrat's memo only reinforces with Republicans had already found. Certainly the memo was a nothing. A lot of bad things happened on the other side. Not on this side, but on the other side. Reporter: The Republican memo drafted by the staff of house intelligence committee chairman Devin nunes, a close trump ally, concluded the justice department acted improperly in on staining a secret surveillance warrant against Carter page. Nunes claimed the FBI relied largely on information on a dossier. He insisted the court was never told Steele's work was politically motivated and paid in part by the Clinton campaign. To have a secret court that gets abused like this is totally unacceptable. Reporter: In the memo, the Democrat says the FBI obtained the warrant against page after information obtained through multiple independent sources corroborated Steele's reporting about him. Those sour seemingly redacted here. Democrats also find the justice department officials repeatedly informed the court about Steele's background, credibility and potential bias against trump. All right, so, Pierre Thomas with us live tonight from capitol hill. And Pierre, Republicans argue the Steele dossier is at the heart of the Russia investigation, bull in this memo, Democrats try to make it clear that the FBI started investigating well before the FBI even saw the dossier. Reporter: That's right, David. The Democrats say the FBI launched their investigation a full seven weeks before they were even made aware of the Steele dossier.

