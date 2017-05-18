Deputy attorney general made decision that a special counsel is needed

More
Rod Rosenstein stated he wants to make sure the integrity of the Department of Justice is protected and that the American people feel this case will be handled firmly and justly.
2:44 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deputy attorney general made decision that a special counsel is needed

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47502845,"title":"Deputy attorney general made decision that a special counsel is needed","duration":"2:44","description":"Rod Rosenstein stated he wants to make sure the integrity of the Department of Justice is protected and that the American people feel this case will be handled firmly and justly.","url":"/WNT/video/deputy-attorney-general-made-decision-special-counsel-needed-47502845","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.