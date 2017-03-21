Transcript for Desperate hunt for missing teacher, student continues

a Tennessee teacher and his 15-year-old student going nationwide tonight, but their trail has gone cold. The teen's heartbroken father revealing how that teacher manipulated his daughter with madeup stories of his exciting past. ABC's Eva pilgrim in Tennessee for us again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, police in Tennessee have released a new photo of the teacher and student he is accused of kidnapping. The two pictured in his office just days before he was accused of having inappropriate contact with 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas. Police say teacher tad Cummins fled with the girl last week after being suspended from school. Our message is Elizabeth is, we're still coming for you. Reporter: Thomas was last seen getting dropped off at a restaurant in Columbia, Tennessee, carrying what appears to be clothing. She said, you know, if I'm not back by 6:00, you need to find me or call the cops. Reporter: The last cell phone ping, a day later in Alabama. The two believed to be traveling in a silver Nissan. Her father says her teacher spun tall tales of wealth and secret missions as a former CIA agent. She had just been taken up so much by him and he had told her all these lies, and it just was so much more exciting than the world she had come up with. Reporter: Police believe all the while Cummins was grooming his victim. He declared himself a father figure to her. Then she changes her social media status to that of wife and that adds up to a very scary picture. Reporter: Investigators say they haven't gotten many tips or any sighting. The worry tonight is that they somehow living off the grid. Tom? Eva pilgrim, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.