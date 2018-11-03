Transcript for A desperate search continues in Pennsylvania for a teenage girl

Back now with the hunt for a missing high school student, apparently on the run with a married man. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, police continue the search for a missing Pennsylvania teenage girl, and a man. Believed to be on the run together. Together. The mom of 16-year-old Amy Yu reported her missing March 5th. Saying her daughter disappeared, taking cash. The wife of 45-year-old Kevin Esterly withdrew $44,000 in cash before he vanished. Police say the two could be traveling in his 1999 red Honda accord and could be in hiding. The mother discovered the relationship between the two last month when she found Esterly picking her up. Et. Yu's mother called the police, who told Esterly and his wife to stay away from the teen. Reportedly the teen added Esterly to the records as her stepdad. The question is going to be, how, what is the vetting process the school goes through to add people to the list? Reporter: School officials say parents should check records periodically. And police are asking anyone

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.