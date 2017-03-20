Transcript for Desperate search for Tennessee teacher continues

we have been following here, the desperate search for a teacher accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student. The pair missing for a week, and tonight, the girl's heartbroken family is begging for her return, along with the teacher's wife, who is pleading with him to turn himself in. ABC's Eva pilgrim is in Tennessee tonight. Reporter: Tonight, police are releasing new images in their search for a missing Tennessee teen and the former teacher accused of kidnapping her. We have imminent concern for Elizabeth Thomas' wellbeing right now. Reporter: 50-year-old suspect, tad Cummins, is seen in a store days before the their disappearance, where he appears to be picking up women's hair dye. Police say the teacher plotted her abduction at least a week before. Surveillance video captured Cummins filling up his Nissan at a nearby gas station, but the only trace since, a cell phone ping in Alabama. Please come home to us. Reporter: Tonight, the girl's father says his daughter told a sibling the day she left to call police if she wasn't home by 6:00p.m. I don't think she is responsible for what happened. She is 15 years old. Reporter: The father says even after another student claimed he witnessed Mr. Cummins kissing Beth Thomas and reported it to school officials, the teacher was still at the school. School officials say Cummins denied an inappropriate relationship with his 15-year-old student. He wasn't suspended until after the father hired an attorney. The teacher's wife making her own desperate plea to her husband. Tad, this is not you. This is not who you are. We can help you get through this. Reporter: Investigators think the two are staying out of the public eye, but think they are in the U.S. Eva, thank you. There is much more ahead on "World news tonight" this

