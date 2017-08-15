Transcript for New details emerge from deadly accident on set of 'Deadpool 2'

movie franchise. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, the tragic death of stuntwoman Joi "Sj" Harris is raising questions about safety on movie sets. In audio obtained by TMZ, 911 dispatchers describe the chaos in the aftermath of the crash on the set of "Deadpool 2." The actor lost control, went across the street over a curb and then through a window across the street. Reporter: Harris apparently lost control of her motorcycle during filming. This was her fifth take performing the stunt successfully 4 other times. Just so -- is aware the stunt actor was airborne through the building. Reporter: Harris, from new York, had been racing with bikes for years. Seen here two years ago when she posted her first crash on YouTube. This was reportedly Joi Harris' first major film role. "She was fearless and relentless in her pursuit of her dream. Joi will be remembered for her ground breaking career as the first African American female road racer." Reporter: Deadpool star Reporter: Ryan Reynolds saying on Twitter. The accident happening just after Tom Cruise slammed into a building. No update on cruise's condition, and just a month ago on the set of "The walking dead," a stunt man fell two stories and died, and here, investigation is under way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.