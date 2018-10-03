Transcript for New details emerge on the deadly hostage tragedy at a California veteran care center

the new details coming in about the deadly shoot rampage at a northern California facility dedicated to helping veterans who are suffering with PTSD. We learned the identity of the decorated soldier who took workers there hostage. You can see the tactical teams moving in there at the height of the showdown. Investigators tonight saying Albert Wong killed three of those workers he held at gunpoint before apparently turning the weapon on himself. What we're&learning about his connection to that program and what investigators say he was just asked to do in the last two weeks. ABC's Marcie Gonzalez on the scene, starting us off. Reporter: Tonight, investigators in California trying to piece together what led a decorated army veteran, who served a year in Afghanistan, to return to the facility where he was treated for PTSD and open fire. I and members of the pathway home family and the yountville family lost three beautiful people yesterday. Reporter: The victims identified as psychologists Dr. Jennifer Golick and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, along with the executive director of the nonprofit pathway home, Dr. Christine Loeber, seen here in a group photo with the gunman, 36-year-old Albert Wong. We also lost one of our heroes, who clearly had demons that resulted in the terrible tragedy that we all experienced here. Reporter: A relative of one of the victims telling ABC news, Wong was asked to withdraw from the veterans' program two weeks ago because he, quote, wasn't fitting in. Wong, then returning to this building at the country's largest veterans home, around 10:20 Friday morning armed with a rifle, exchanging gunfire with a sheriff's deputy. There's shots fired. Reporter: Then barging into an employee's going away party. There was cake, you know, a little bit of a celebration and then this man walked in with a gun. My wife and three other women were able to leave. Reporter: But these three women, forced to stay in that room. S.W.A.T. Teams closing in on, the hours ticking by. Hostage negotiators trying unsuccessfully to contact Wong. Until finally, around 6:00 P.M., officers storming in, finding Wong and all three hostages dead. You can't put it into words. It hurts our community. The families have been just shaken to the core. All so sad. Marcie Gonzalez joins us live. From that veterans medical facility where the shooting took place. You spoke with relatives of some of the victims and you're learning more about them tonight. Reporter: That's right, Tom. Dr. Golick family tells us she was a devoted wife and mother. Reports tonight that one of the other victims was seven months pregnant.

