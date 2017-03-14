Transcript for New details released from CBO report on the Republican health care plan

Now to the other major headline at this hour. The white house defending the new plan to replace Obamacare despite the numbers from the nonpartisan, congressional budget office. Finding that 24 million more Americans will be uninsured in ten years than would under Obamacare. Republicans and the white house are well aware those numbers are on the front pages of newspapers across the country. Detroit, Boise, among others. What will you pay? A 64-year-old when makes about $26,000 a year, and what they would pay under the replacement. ABC's Cecilia Vega from the white house. Reporter: The president in the oval office today with Saudi royalty. Asked about that report card on the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare -- Cbo score, Mr. President? Reporter: The president sat stone-faced. No comment. But his press secretary not holding back, saying the non-partisan congressional budget office has been wrong before. Its attempts to estimate coverage have been historically faulty. Reporter: But the numbers are stark. In 10 years, roughly 1 in 5 Americans, 52 million people, would be uninsured. Compare that to president trump's campaign promise of insurance for everyone. I am going to take care of everybody. I don't care if it costs me votes or not. Everybody will be taken care of. Much better than they are taken care of now. Reporter: And the swearing in. No one will lose it or end up with anything else? When you say no one, I think no one. Reporter: Today, we pressed again. Can you stand here today and say that the president will keep his promise of insurance for everybody? I think the president's goal is to provide insurance -- to make insurance available to everybody, yes. That's when he intends to to. Reporter: The reality for many Americans could be harsh. A 64-year-old who earns a $26,000 salary could see a huge spike in their premiums, from $1,700 a year under Obamacare, to nearly $15,000 under the GOP plan. A nearly $13,000 a year increase. Coleman Thompson of Nashville, Tennessee, is nervous about what to come. Even with a hefty tax credit, he would face paying an additional $350 in premiums every month. That would be some frightening experience for my wife and I. God forbid another catastrophic situation happened, man we'll be bankrupt. Reporter: The president also promised not to touch medicaid. But the Republican plan with his name on it could make $880 billion in cuts to the program. Democrats sounding the alarm. Trumpcare would be a nightmare for the American people, causing tens of millions to lose coverage. Reporter: Trumpcare? The white house says, not so fast. The Obama administration didn't label it Obamacare. They labeled it the ACA, this is the American health care act, the president is proud of it. Cecilia Vega with us from the white house. They are not willing to call it trumpcare. Not yet. We did see Sean spicer during the press briefing today refer questions back to house speaker ha Paul Ryan. What message does this send? Reporter: They are making it clear he is the architect of this plan, and he is putting a positive spin on the report that the white house spend the day ba bashing, saying it would cut costs for young people, and he calls it encouraging. Thanks, Cecilia. Next, this eeping, a significant change in how the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.