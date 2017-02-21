Transcript for Details released on President Trump's new policy on undocumented immigrants

Tuesday night, and we begin tonight with those sweeping new guidelines putting millions of undocumented immigrants in America on notice. Tonight here, the new rules, and new directives for border agents and local police. New guidelines released today as president trump was visiting the new national museum of African-American history. Those troubling images tonight from a St. Louis suburb. The headstones knocked over in a jewish cemetery. Amid dozens of threats being investigated by the FBI. We have it all, and ABC's Cecilia Vega leading us off from the white house. Reporter: The trump administration today signing off on new immigration rules that could put the majority of the country's 11 million undocumented immigrants at risk of deportation. An overhaul of the immigration system, a promise at the heart of Donald Trump's campaign from the very beginning. We're rounding 'em up in a very humane way. Reporter: His pledge, to target the worst of the worst. We have some bad hombres here and we're going to get them out. Reporter: But the new orders, issued today by the department of homeland security, go far beyond that. Under president Obama the priority was deporting serious criminals. But the new policy directs immigration and border patrol agents to deport anyone convicted of any criminal offense, including crimes like driving without a license. People charged but not convicted could be targeted too. As well as anyone an immigration officer deems a risk to public safety. In the past, any undocumented immigrant arrested within two weeks of arriving in the country faced expedited deportation. Now, anyone who entered illegally within the past two years could face immediate deportation. A much larger group. Is one of the goals here massive deportation? No. Reporter: Not at all? Is the white house's message to undocumented people in this country whose only crime is being in this country illegally don't worry? Or you're on notice? No, the message from the white house and from the dhs is those people who are in this country and pose a threat to public safety or committed a crime will be the first to go, and we will be aggressively make sure that occurs. Reporter: What about the others who aren't? They're watching this fearfully right now. Cecilia, the president has said multiple times, we have to look at this issue on a very, very holistic way. Reporter: The white house insists this is about enforcing the laws already on the books. For so long ice had their hands cuffed behind them in the mission of the job. In fact president Obama expelled record numbers of undocumented immigrants earning the reputation as deporter in chief. But critics say people who are not serious criminals are already being caught up in president trump's crackdown. People like Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, an undocumented mother of two American children who was deported from Phoenix. Her arrest sparking protests. And Jeanette vizguerra who is now hunkered down in a Denver church seeking sanctuary. But the new rules do not affect the more than 750,000 people who came to the country illegally as children, known as dreamers. The president telling David they shouldn't be worried. They shouldn't be very worried. They are here illegally. They shouldn't be very worried. I do have a big heart. We're going to take care of everybody. Reporter: So Mr. President, will they be allowed to stay? I'm gonna tell you over the next four weeks. Cecilia Vega with us live from the white house, and Cecilia, we asked the president about the dreamers. Is what we heard today definitive? Do they get to stay? Reporter: Sean spicer said the matter of dreamers in this country is not yet settled. This is also part of the plan though. They plan to hire 15,000 new immigration officers and border patrol agents, and call on local police to help with deportations, but David, how all of this gets paid for remains to be seen. Cecilia Vega leading us off. Thank you. President trump is also

