Transcript for More details revealed from survivors of Sutherland Springs shooting

And we are just back from Texas tonight, where we have learned a chilling new detail. Authorities say that gunman was at that very church just days before. The sheriff telling us the pastor had a bad feeling. The gunman beginning his rampage outside the church before he even entered. And tonight, for the first time, we're hearing from survivors inside the church. ABC's senior national correspondent Matt Gutman leading us off from Texas. Reporter: As authorities continue to process the scene at the first Baptist church, tonight, we learned that the day of the massacre wasn't Devin Kelley's first time at the church. Officials tell us Kelley attended the church's fall festival on Halloween, October 31st. And when he came back on Sunday, he wore a skeleton mask over his face, blasting off hundreds of rounds in the deadliest shooting in Texas history. There's a dead body right there. The Wilson county sheriff's office arrived within four minutes. I can tell you, four minutes is a long time during an active shooter situation. Reporter: For the approximately 50 sure0 church-goers, it felt like an eternity. Aiming at them, shooting them, ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta. Reporter: Rosa Solis was among those inside for services when the bullets started coming through the windows and the walls. She's now among the wounded stashgtsing to arrive home, weighed down by sounds she can't shake. People screaming and people crying. And momma, where are you, momma, the little kids. Reporter: Was anybody trying to get away? Was there anywhere to go? No. There was nowhere to go. Reporter: You were all trapped? We were trapped inside. Reporter: There was no mercy, said Solis. When he started firing the shots, everybody was screaming. Everybody -- but when they saw him go in, nobody -- Reporter: Silence. Nobody said nothing. Not a word. Like I told my sister, you could hear a pin drop in there. Quiet, real quiet. Reporter: So, the only sound was the sound of the bullets. Yeah. Him shooting the people. Reporter: How many times did he said, "You're going to die?" One time. "Everybody's gonna die." Reporter: So Solis played dead among the dead. As did David brown's mother, shot in the legs. He just kept going back and forth? Shooting everybody, yes. She laid on the ground the whole time and just saw his boots pacing, walking up and down the aisles. Reporter: Police say when Kelley ran out of ammunition, he left. And that's when neighborhood Stephen Willeford opened fire on him. I'm no hero. I am not. I just wish I could have gotten there faster. Just in incredible, those teams from inside the church, Matt. And Stephen there saying he just wishes he got there sooner. He was reunited with the other hero driver, more on that in a moment. But first, Matt, you talked with the sheriff who said something was off when the suspect visited that church just a few days before? Reporter: That's right, David. I just got off with the sheriff, and he said the pastor told him he had an instinctive dislike for Devin Kelley when he met him at that church Halloween function. He thought maybe he was dangerous, but then he thought to himself, how do you turn someone away from your own church? It's chilling to think just days later, Devin Kelley would kill many of the people he met there. David? Matt Gutman leading us off tonight. Matt, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.