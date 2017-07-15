Alleged murder confession in 4 missing PA men case Cosmo DiNardo confessed to killing four missing Pennsylvania men, according to one of his defense attorneys, who said the motive for the slayings will come out in time.

Second man charged in the murders of 4 Pennsylvania men Cosmo DiNardo confessed to the murders and named his cousin Sean Kratz as an accomplice.

Cosmo DiNardo confesses to killing four missing Pennsylvania men The confession comes after the remains of one of the men were found in a grave on his family's property.