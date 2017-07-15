New developments in the brutal murders of 4 young Pennsylvania men

More
Cosmo Dinardo has been charged with murder in all four deaths, while his cousin Sean Kratz has been charged in three of the alleged murders.
1:31 | 07/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New developments in the brutal murders of 4 young Pennsylvania men

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48661711,"title":"New developments in the brutal murders of 4 young Pennsylvania men","duration":"1:31","description":"Cosmo Dinardo has been charged with murder in all four deaths, while his cousin Sean Kratz has been charged in three of the alleged murders.","url":"/WNT/video/developments-brutal-murders-young-pennsylvania-men-48661711","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.