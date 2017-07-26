New developments in case where driver livestreamed deadly car crash

Obdulia Sanchez allegedly kept livestreaming on Instagram after the accident even as her sister lay dying; she pleaded not guilty to charges including manslaughter while intoxicated.
1:15 | 07/26/17

Next new gots this evening in a deadly roadway accident with that driver who was livestreaming while driving and kept going after the accident even as her sister was dying. She appeared before the judged too, and here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. ??? Reporter: Tonight, the woman who allegedly livestreamed moments before and after, a deadly high-speed crash. Appeared in a new video, this time from jail. Do you understand the charges? A little bit. Reporter: Prosecutors say 18-year old Obdulia Sanchez was drunk Friday when she lost control, flipping the car. I Killed my sister, okay. I know I'm going to jail for life, all right, I understand that. Reporter: As her own 14-year-old sister Jacqueline lay dying -- Baby, wake up baby! Reporter: Sanchez kept streaming, on Instagram. This case does bring to light an important issue. Social media and the pressure that it puts on kids these days. Reporter: Sanchez was arrested. Another passenger, a 14-year-old girl was injured. I never thought this would happen. Reporter: She says she doesn't blame the driver. If she is convicted, she could face me than 13 years in prison, David. Clayton, thank you.

