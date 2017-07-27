Transcript for New developments in murder-at-sea case

Next tonight, new developments in that murder at sea. The FBI now investigating the death of a mother on board a cruise ship in Alaska. Her daughter running for help. Authorities now with an arrest, and here's ABC's Linzie Janis. Reporter: Tonight, a wife is dead and a husband is in federal custody after the emerald princess cruise ship became a floating crime scene. Don't remember last time we had a murder on a cruise ship in Alaska. Reporter: They just said, security breach. Security breach. Reporter: The federal indictment says that security officers on the ship were called to the room of Kenneth and Kristy Manzanares around 9:00 P.M. Tuesday after passengers heard screams. Finding blood on Kenneth's hands and clothing. One witness spotting him trying to drag the 39-year old realtor and mother of three's body toward the balcony. When asked what happened, Manzanares telling that witness, "She would not stop laughing at me." The victim's young daughter running for help. She was saying to my sister, I knew my dad would do this. I knew he would do this. Reporter: The ship that had set sail from Seattle, diverted to Juneau. Passengers held on board for hours while the FBI investigated, interviewing 200 passengers and crew. David, Manzanares was arraigned just moments ago on murder charges. He has not yet entered a plea, David. Lynn say, Ung that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.