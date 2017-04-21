Transcript for Diane Sawyer interviews Caitlyn Jenner one year after her transition

Finally tonight here the ABC news exclusive Diane Sawyer one on one with Kate when Jenner two years after Jenner first revealed her very. Personal decision to the world and Diane. How she'd been since was there ever any doubt about her decision. Here's how Diane begins now to your Slater. So let me start with the same question to hate one Jenner is. Happy. Peaceful. Pat peace and my soul. All of that confusion. Has left me you told me two years ago that of the feminine side was a heart. Oh. Job. Do you ever have doubt that you did the right thing never. Never had a doubt I did the right tech do you miss being in Bruce. Not at all. Not now not even not even clutch. Not influence on her TV show her transgender friends are horrified by her Republican politics Republicans your people. They don't like us as you doubt the question has been raised. Especially now. Are you still but trump. Republica here's a deal. Yes. I did vote for term. But here's. That deal breaker with the Republican Party and the deal breaker is. You mess with my community. You do the wrong thing whether community. You don't give us equality and an affair shot. Upcoming aptly. And looking at life whatever she regrets you're so much hope for the future. Later today someone joins us her support of older sister Pam I would love to see her have a companion. Some day. No idea what gender that can pick it quickly actually. Com I'm not sure nice person a nice person I just have a lot of friends at doesn't necessarily. He'll lonely path my life revolves around my kids. And dealt preempt my life until the dad died. Dying ends full interview later tonight here in Jenner sits down with a group of parents or on both sides of the transgender bathroom debate. And she's very honest would Diane about the challenges to hate she's received criticism. But the hope to tonight at 10 PM eastern until then.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.