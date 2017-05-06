Transcript for Disgruntled worker returns to job, kills 5 people and himself in Florida

But first, the horror playing out in this country. An army vet returning to the place he once worked just after his former workers showed up for work. ABC's Steve osunsami is on the scene, in Orlando, leading us off tonight. Reporter: Sheriff deputies are calling what happened in this local business an execution. I don't want to make it too gruesome, but most of the victims were shot in the head. Some where shot multiple times. Reporter: They make awnings here for rvs and campers, and just as workers were starting their day, police say 45-year-old John Neumann stormed through the back of the building with a semi-automatic pistol in his hand, knives in his pocket and revenge on his mind. He was fired here in April, and police say he was singling out his former managers and other victims, gunning them down one by one. Caller heard multiple gunshots. Shooters still on the scene. Reporter: 46-year-old Kevin Lawson is just one of the five people who won't be going home tonight. Eight others, who made it out alive, are seen here sharing tears with family members shortly after the shooting. This woman was waiting to find her sister. She saw one on the floor is all she said, and she kept saying, "My boss is dead." Reporter: Neumann was a troubled man, a veteran who police say arrested for beating someone at this very same business three years ago. Charges were not filed. Witnesses say he turned his gun on himself when he heard the sound of police sirens. Steve with us live tonight from Orlando. Both the ATF and the FBI responding the shootings today. Yes, David, they were here today. Earlier concerns that this was terror related. Right now, there's a large police presence outside this man's home. They're hoping they can find some explanation as to why he came here shooting. David? Steve osunsami, thank you We also have new images this evening from inside the terror

