Transcript for District attorney decides not to charge officers who killed Alton Sterling

Next tonight, no charges in a deadly police shooting that made national headlines. The state of Louisiana will not charge two police officers in the shooting death of Alton sterling. A father of five. The shooting caught on video, as you'll remember, showing the officers on top of sterling. One of them firing several times. The incident sparking nationwide protests, and tonight, Alton sterling's family is now speaking out. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: The autopsy of Alton sterling released tonight says it in black and white. What happened here outside this Baton Rouge corner store was a homicide. The 37-year-old was shot six times, including a bullet through his heart. Reporter: But the district attorney who's studied the evidence for the last year says it's not that simple, and he won't charge the officers. What I'm describing took police very quickly, and involved two officers who had good reason to believe that Mr. Sterling was armed with a firearm, and that he was continuously resisting. Reporter: Sterling was outside the store selling homemade cds in July of 2016, when someone called 911 saying he had a gun. Officers Howie lake and Blane salamoni responded and things turned physical quickly. Salamoni fired every single shot. Police did recover a loaded gun from the bottom of sterling's pocket. The killing lit up the streets of Baton Rouge. The protests went on for days. The way they killed him was in cold blood. You know it, I know it. Reporter: Sterling's family and lawyers say he'd be alive today if he weren't black. Blane salamoni is the blue klux Klan and he murdered Alton sterling and the video shows it. Officer salamoni walked up and put a gun to Alton's head and said, "I'll shoot you in the Head." That is accurate. Reporter: Police say it's also accurate that sterling had alcohol, methamphetamines, cocaine and other drugs in his system. And Steve osunsami with us tonight. And Steve, you're hearing word that one of the officers may soon be fired? Reporter: Yes, David. The attorney for the officer who fired those deadly shots believes his client will be out of work by the end of this week. That's when the police chief is expected to decide on discipline in this case. The officer's attorney says this is unfair, and a foregone conclusion. David? Steve osunsami with us

