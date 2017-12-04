Transcript for A disturbing confrontation between a Sacramento police officer and a man accused of jaywalking

In other news, police in Sacramento, California, conducting a criminal investigation into the action of one of their own. Tackling a man accuse of jaywalking. The incident was captured on camera. ABC's kayna Whitworth with those images tonight. Hey! Hey! Reporter: Tonight, the arrest video that even the Sacramento police department calls disturbing. I'm in a fight! Reporter: Newly released dashcam video shows the confrontation. It was just after 5pm and nandi Cain had just crossed the street when the unidentified officer attempts to stop him for jaywalking. Get down on the ground now! Reporter: They begin to argue. Cain removes his jacket. If you a real man you can take your gun away and you can fight me like a real man if that's what you want to do. Reporter: A neighbor recording the confrontation. An officer takes him down. Throwing punches and multiple units respond taking Kane into custody. Cain was arrested for resisting arrest and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Police say Cain challenged the officer to a fight. Cain says he took of his jacket to show he was unarmed. I thought I was going to be like the next trayvon martin. Reporter: In Sacramento, launching a criminal investigation. Are not indicative of the dedicated women and men who work for the department. The department is reviewing their training policies. David. Kayna Whitworth with us tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.