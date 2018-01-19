Transcript for Dolly Parton, whose telethon collected $9 million for wildfire victims, will receive an award Saturday

To the index in other news of the first of two powerful storms hitting the west, flooding ocean park, Washington tonight. Several drivers trying to outrun the rushing water there. The system pushing east with snow, heavy rain and wind. In fact, 15 states under winter storm alerts from Denver to Minneapolis this weekend. If you're afraid of flying, this isn't going to help. Take a look. Passenger planes trying to land in 70 mile per hour winds in Germany, some landing sideways. Some pilots aborting their landings and coming around to try again. Happy birthday dolly parton. She will receive the governor's award during an Emmy's ceremony in Nashville for collecting $9 million for wildfire victims. She earned two guinness world records for her work. When we come back, should we

