Transcript for Donald Trump blasts London mayor for terror attacks

sparking controversy with his Twitter storm after the London attack, blasting London's mayor. Tonight, our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl asking the white house, why pick a fight with London's mayor right after a terror attack there. Reporter: The white house today is defending the president's tweets attacking the mayor of London. Why is the president picking the fight with the mayor of London right after his city was hit by a terrorist attack? I don't see that the president is picking a fight with the mayor of London at all. Reporter: But less than 24 hours after the attack, the president tweeted, "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'" and just this morning, the president accused the mayor of offering a "Pathetic excuse" for his words. In fact, the president took London mayor Sadiq khan out of context. Here's what he actually said. Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days, no reason to be alarmed. One of things the police and all of us need to do to make sure we are as safe as we possibly can be. Reporter: The mayor alsi warned the threat level remains severe. Severe means an attack across the country is still highly likely, and so we have all got to be vigilant. The president directly misrepresented what the mayor of London said. I don't think that's actually true. I think that the media wants to spin it that way. But I think that the mayor was no reason to be alarmed with a attack on his season. Look, I think the point is, there is a reason to be alarmed. Reporter: And today, this from the mayor. I really don't have time to respond to trump, to tweets from Donald Trump. We aren't going to let anyone, whether it's Donald Trump or anybody else to divide our communities. Reporter: The president is also using the attack to reignite the debate over his travel ban, now tied up in the courts tweeting this morning -- "The justice dept. Should have stayed with the original travel ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to supreme court." But he is criticizing his own justice department, and a so-called watered-down travel ban that he himself signed. Jon live at the white house. Asking the president to stop tweeting. George Conway is a respected conservative lawyer. He's also a supporter of the president. He's pleading with president to stop tweeting. David. Married to white house counselor kellyanne Conway.

