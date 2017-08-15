Transcript for Donald Trump defends those who descended on Charlottesville to protest Confederate statue's removal

The president offering a defense for some of the people who descended on charlottesville, adding they did have a permit, and David duke, liking what he heard. ABC's Eva pilgrim in Charlott charlottesville. Reporter: Tonight the president appearing to support some of the protestors who descended on charlottesville Virginia carrying those tiki torches in that initial protest. You have a lot of people who innocently came, I'd add they had permit. The other group didn't have a permit. So I onlily tey tell you this. There are two sides to a story. I thought what took place was a horrible moment for our country. A horrible moment. Reporter: The former head of the kkk, David duke, over the weekend, tweeting a warning to the president. I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror and rememb remember it was white Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists. Tonight duke grateful to the president for his words. President for his words. Thank you president trump for your honesty and courage to tell the truth about charlottesville and condemn the leftist terrorist. One white nationalist saying the movement has helped them. It's up to us to take the initiative. Reporter: And tonight, the fight over confederate statues is now a flashpoint. In Durham overnight crowds tearing down a this statue honoring confederate soldiers. Let me be clear, no one is getting away with what happened. We are pursuing felony charges. Reporter: There are 700 confederate monuments like this throughout the U.S. Pressure is building for many cities to move them or take them down. That fight, energizing white nationalists who want to stop them. Already planning events in the coming weeks. Tonight, the southern poverty law center reports that in the last three years, more than 125 new hate groups have formed. They are coming now more to light and coming out from the cracks because of the new election of the new administration. And Eva pilgrim joins us live again tonight from charlottesville, and Eva, there are more rallies planned around the country? Reporter: That's right, David. Cities and schools taking a hard look, balancing public safety and the right to free speech. Texas A&M already canceling a planned white nationalist rally that was supposed to happen in September, David.

