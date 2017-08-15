Transcript for Donald Trump's news conference spirals out of control

Tuesday night, and we begin tonight with president trump in the lobby of trump tower, spending 15 minutes late today defending his response to charlottesville. The president facing outrage after taking 48 hours to condemn racism and to call out groups by name. Much of that from leaders of his own party. Tonight president trump said he needed all of the facts before delivering his soresponse, and he went on to say there was blame on both sides, adding the initial protesters did have a permit. ABC's Mary Bruce was there for it all. She leads us off tonight. Reporter: President trump today defiant and doubling down. Defending his decision to wait 48 hours after the hate-fueled violence in charlottesville, to call out the white supremacists by name. Why did you wait so long? I didn't wait long. I didn't wait long. I didn't wait long. I wanted to make sure unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct. Not make a quick statement. The statement I made on Saturday, the first statement was a fine statement. But you don't make statements that direct unless you know the fact. It takes a little while to get the facts. You still don't want know the facts and it's a very, very important process to me, and it's a very important statement. As I said -- remember this -- Saturday. We condemn in the strongest possible terms, this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence. It has no place in America, and I went on from there. Reporter: With the backlash growing, the president did not address address the fact from the first lady and the vice president all condemned the racism before he did. So making the statement when I made it was excellent. In fact, the young woman who I hear is a fantastic young woman, her mother wrote me, and said, through, I guess, Twitter, social media. The nicest things and I very much appreciated that. Reporter: But the fallout has been swift. At least five members of the president's manufacturing council, several top CEOs, all leaving. For them, the cost of doing business with the trump administration now seeming to outweigh the benefits. The CEO of Walmart said you missed a critical opportunity to help bring the country together. Did you? Not at all. I think the country -- look. You take a look. I have created over 1 million jobs. The country is booming. The stock market is setting records. Reporter: The president insisting he was right to wait to respond until he had the full story. There was no way of making a correct statement that early. I had to see the facts. Unlike a lot of reporters. Unlike a lot of reporters. David duke was there. I wanted to see the facts. And the facts as they started coming out, were very well stated. In fact, everybody said his statement was beautiful. If he would have made it sooner, that would have been good. I couldn't have made it sooner because I didn't know all of the facts. Frankly, people still don't know all of the facts. Reporter: Three days after white supremacists marched in the streets, the president is now back to square one. Again, blaming all sides. The president now labeling the counterprotesters the alt-left and saying they deserve blame too. What about the alt-left that came charging at the -- as you say, the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt? Let me ask you this. What about the fact they came charging -- that they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs. Do they have any problem? I think they do. As far as I'm concerned, that was a horrible, horrible day. Wait a minute. I'm not finished. I'm not finished, fake news. That was a horrible day. I will tell you something. I watched those very closely. Much more closely than you people watched it, and you have -- you had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent, and nobody wants to say that. Reporter: And what about that initial group that took to the streets on Friday night? The president defend some of them too. I condemned neo-nazis. I condemned many different groups, but not all of to those people were neo-nazis, believe me. Not all thoefz people were white supremacists by any stretch. Those people were also there because they wanted to protest the taking down of the statue, Robert E. Lee. Reporter: So I asked the president, is he putting the counterprotesters in the same category as the white supremacists? Are you putting what you call the alt-left and white@ supremacists on the same moral plane? I'm not putting anybody on a moral plane. Huh a group on one side and one on the other, and it was vicious and horrible. It was a horrible thing to watch, but there is another side. There was a group on this side. You can call them the left. You have just called them the left that came violently attacking the other group. So you can say what you want, but that's the way it is. I think there's blame on both sides. You look at -- you look at both sides. I think there's blame on both sides and I have no doubt about it, and you don't have any doubt about it either. And -- and -- and if you reported it accurately, you would say that. Reporter: The president standing firm by his response and his leadership. The protests -- And you have some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people. On both sides. And Mary Bruce with us from outside trump tower tonight,nd Mary, the president made it clear he believes there is blame on both sides here. The reaction is pouring in tonight. The Republican speaker of the house saying there can be no moral ambiguity. Reporter: The speaker of the house is usually one of the president's top defenders, but he just tweeted, we must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity, and on the other side of the aisle, Chris murphimurphisying, I just stopped to hear POTUS' remarks and nearly threw up. David. Mary Bruce leading us off in New York City tonight.

