Transcript for Donald Trump's Transition Team Gears Up for Senate Confirmation Hearings

Back here at home, and president-elect Donald Trump's transition. Confirmation hearings again this week. Democrats complaining ethic reviews on nominees have yet to be completed. Here's ABC's David Wright. Reporter: Senate Republicans have put trump's cabinet picks on such a fast track some of them haven't been fully vetted. The confirmation hearings are set to begin Tuesday, with the nominees for attorney general and homeland security. On Wednesday, there'll be five more. This weekend, a top government ethics official warned lawmakers the pace is putting "Undue pressure" on investigators. Eight years ago, Republican leader Mitch Mcconnell insisted Obama's cabinet picks be fully vetted, all background checks and financial disclosures complete, before their hearings. Now, he's accusing the Democrats of sour grapes. So all of these little procedural complaints are related to their frustration in having not only lost the white house, but having lost the senate. I understand that, but we need to sort of grow up here and get past that. Reporter: This weekend, trump chose former senator Dan coats to serve as director of national intelligence. Coats, a popular former protege of vice president Dan Quayle, would replace James clapper, the retired air force general who briefed the president-elect Friday on intelligence whether Russian hackers affected the election. Even after that briefing, trump didn't seem to buy the conclusion that Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the hacking to hurt Hillary Clinton's chances. In a tweet this weekend, trump blamed the victim. "Gross negligence by the democratic national committee allowed hacking to take place." No mention of Putin at all. Today presidt Obama told George Stephanopoulos that trump is about to learn there's a big difference between campaigning and governing. As soon as you walk into this office after you've been sworn in, you're now in charge of the largest organization on Earth. You can't manage it the way you would manage a family business. Reporter: Trump's team is confident they have the votes needed to get all the nominees confirmed. And as for concerns they say the process is being rushed, they say they want an administration that is ready from day one. Tom? All right, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.