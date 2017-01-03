Dow Jones closes above 21,000

Stocks surged on Wall Street today, leading the blue chips to close above 21,000 points for the first time ever.
1:15 | 03/01/17

Transcript for Dow Jones closes above 21,000

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

