Transcript for Up to 2 dozen still missing in California mudslides

And we begin with the urgent effort unfolding right now, the stunning images coming in. Rescuers trying to break through those rooftops to get to people who might be trapped. At least two dozen missing in California after the deadly mudslides and that number could go higher tonight. Oh, my god. Mom. And this evening, this video just in. The son who was trying to get his patients out of the family home, running into the home just as the rain and the mud came crashing in. That powerful torrent of mud and Boulders destroying 100 homes. Mangled cars and downed power lines. The area now without electricity or water. The coast guard using helicoers because the roads are impanssable. ABC's Matt Gutman leads us off from California tonight. Reporter: Tonight, with the death toll relentlessly rising, the race to find up to two dozen residents still missing. Convoys of search and rescue vehicles rolling in, rescue dogs sniffing for survivors hitching rides on their handlers. Oh, my god. Mom. Reporter: Over 100 homes destroyed. 300 damaged. For many, the only way out was by chopper. The coast guard plucking this family of five from the debris plus their two dogs. From the ground here, you get a sense how deep this mud is an how difficult it is for first responders. That house completely buried. But you can only see the scale of this from the air. This debris field goes down hundreds and hundreds of yards. Almost every house in its path obliterated. Our Los Angeles station, KABC, capturing the disaster from above. All across this mudscape today, we heard the calls of the desperate. Josie! Reporter: Family members and friends trudging in, searching for loved ones. Josie Gower's son, Hayden, inconsolable. Why did she go downstairs? Reporter: We first met Robert Riskin Tuesday in the dark, weeping in the husk of his family home. His sister and father-in-law survived, but in the fading light, he said his mother, Rebecca, a prominent realtor, was still out there. You know, it's my mom and I'm fighting with all my heart to find her, but like, didn't focus too much on, she's most likely dead out here, you know? And just push my way through. Reporter: This morning, he was back. Family members forming a search party. The reality crushing. We just need the rescue personnel to come down and help us look is what we're hoping. Reporter: The Thomas fire denuded the nearby hills of vegetation that might have absorbed the rain, and when it came, the rain was biblical. 0.86 of an inch in 15 minutes is an unprecedented rainfall on any ground surface, much less a fire-burned watershed. Reporter: All that water surged offhe bare hills, funneled into to montecito's dry creek beds. When you see the size of these Boulders, it gives you a sense of the power that forces these giant rocks and these giant trees downstream. Oprah Winfrey, surveying the damage to her property, too. So, there used to be a fence right here. That's my neighbor's house, devastated. Reporter: The death toll now is at least 15. It including Roy rohter, the founder of St. You a Gus tee academy, swept away from his home. And we're with Matt ghaunt right now. There's fear the number of missing Gould up. And you were telling us late today about the power outages, the gas outaged and you're hearing it could be months before residents get running water again? Reporter: That's rishgts David. Officials tell me that the water main that supplied water for the entire area has been completely severed and the reaswn it could take weeks or months to restore is because the series of six or seven landslides here completely reshaped the landscape. What you're looking at here with our second camera looks like just a muddy plain, but really, this was a neighborhood there were eight homes in the area that you can see right now, and that is the reason that officials here say that the number of missing is almost certainly going to rise. David? And you were telling us that mud is like wet concrete and we can see it right there from your live shot. Matt Gutman, thank you. And as this race against time continues tonight, the storm that triggered that destruction there is now on the move. There is concern about significant snow coming to the country and ice storms as this marches across the heartland. Let's get to rob Marciano tracking this part of the story tonight. Reporter: David, not every storm gets across the rockies from California, but this one is strong enough to do that and it is meeting up with other problems. Blizzard warnings across the northern plains. Cold air driving south and mostly snow across, north of I-70. Not a whole lot. The big herb issue is going to be icing. Moisture off the gulf of Mexico. St. Louis might get some icing, Memphis, Nashville, Louisville. Early Friday morning. Friday afternoon, late, heavy rain over that snow pack across the northeast could see some flooding. North of New York City, balbany, Boston, could see flooding Friday. And then the cold comes back. Thinking about California tonight.

