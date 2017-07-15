Transcript for Dozens of large wildfires burn out of control in the West

We move now on to the fire danger in the west. Dozens of large wildfires burning out of control. The Whittier fire growing out of control. Destroying more than 17,000 acres. And tonight, severe storms threatening parts of the midwest. ABC's rob Marciano with those new images. Reporter: Tonight, a wall of flames reaching for the sky as dozen of large wildfires torch the west. We're always concerned when there's a fire in our backyard. Reporter: This inferno swallowing this hillside in Santa Barbara county. Incinerating an area larger than Manhattan. Newly released dash cam video shows first responders driving through the flames to rescue 83 campers at a summer camp last Saturday. The girls all bussed to safety. Carrie sawyer is among thousands of evacuees who could everything. I don't know if it's going to be here when I get back. Reporter: The fire growing 4,000 acres overnight, as fire crews lose containment. Meanwhile, more than 500 firefighters battle on the front lines in San Bernardino. Flames racing across hilltops there. This, after a severe storm tears through Oklahoma City. Oh, my god. Reporter: And this tornado dropping down near Houston. Watch as this waterspout tears across Chesapeake bay. A wild sight there in the mid-atlantic. Right to rob with the new forecast. An expansive area of thunderstorms. The front that came through the northeast last night, has stalled across the mid south. South of that, lot of humid air. Very heavy rain with this. The other area of disturbance, across Wisconsin. Potentially severe there. Out west, fire weather alerts. The heat is building. Especially in California. Tomorrow, triple-digit heat in some of those areas that have those wildfires.

