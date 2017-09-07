Transcript for Dozens of wildfires threaten thousands in western U.S.

Next we want to turn to the big fires out west. The effort to knock down dozens of raging wildfires. This Whittier fire seen from the ground. In video showing just one of the aerial assaults, as temperatures soar to triple digits. And thousands forced to evacuate. Marci Gonzalez reports tonight from the fire line. Reporter: Fast-moving flames jumping the highway as thousands of people try to outrun raging wildfires across the west. An all-out assault against the California infernos. The blaze in Santa Barbara county surrounding this summer camp. Nearly 80 campers evacuated. Some in tears. Come on, girls. Reporter: This neighboring camp, destroyed. Steel beams, leveled homes, and shells of vehicles lining the path as Michael Lopez made his way back. I'm going to go see if my house is still here. Reporter: His hope, crushed. We've been here for 12 years and this is all that's left. Reporter: Finding little more than smoldering rubble at the home he shared with his fiance. The director of this camp. It was 56 years. Reporter: More than a dozen other buildings at this camp, also destroyed, including the cabins. The charred bunk beds left behind just a day before 100 boy scouts were set to arrive here. Just north in Santa Maria, flames spreading out of control. A wall of flames engulfing this hillside north of Sacramento. This time lapse video showing how fast the fire is growing. I'm wondering what's going to be there when I try to go home. Reporter: Firefighters saving this American flag, as flames close in on this home. About 5,000 firefighters battling the blaze. And they may have a very long fight ahead of them. Some experts saying this could be one of the worst fire seasons ever here. Tom? Marci, thank you. For more on the heat fueling the fires in the west, let's go to rob Marciano. Hi, rob. Reporter: The heat starting to wane a little bit. But any chance for rain into the fire zone will bring a chance for lightning. But here's the advisories out west. The ridge keeping the heat over the mountains. 108 in Vegas. But the next three days, the core of the heat slides further to the east. Even in California, you're still in the 90s. Vegas, Phoenix, over 100 for the next three days. Severe weather tonight from Minneapolis to Chicago, and overnight to tomorrow morning in Chicago, could have rough weather. And the threat tomorrow is between Chicago and Indianapolis. As the summertime thunderstorms continue to press to the east.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.