A driver allegedly trying to run people over is shot by an off-duty Philadelphia police officer.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady defends his family after radio host's remarks.
1:06 | 01/29/18

Transcript for A driver allegedly trying to run people over is shot by an off-duty Philadelphia police officer.
To the index of other news tonight. And the deadly police shooting in Philadelphia. Authorities say a driver appeared to be intentionally trying to run people down. Another driver blocking his path. An off-duty officer opening fire, killing the suspect. Tom Brady defending his family tonight. The patriots quarterback cutting short an interview with a Boston radio station, up set after a host previously made disparaging remarks about his 5-year-old daughter. Very disappointing when you hear that, certainly, with my daughter or any child, you know, they certainly don't deserve that. Wee iradio says Alex reamer has been suspended indefinitely. A major league change tonight. The Cleveland Indians will abandon the controversial chief wahoo logo on their uniform. Two package thieves botching their getaway near Seattle. Check this out. Home security showing a woman trying to steal three packages from a home, falling while trying to make her getaway. The driver forced to carry her back to the car, but he then grabs the packages before driving off. The homeowner saying, KWOT got to love karma." They are still searching for them tonight.

