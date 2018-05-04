Transcript for Driver of bus that crashed on the way to the Masters was high: Police

Also developing night, the tour bus crash gegia. The bus drive facing charges, and police Y, more than a dozen passengers were hurt, many seriously, when their bus began to swerve, flng onto the median. Passengers were on their to the masters tournamentn you a Glaus that. The bus driver, now accused of driving under the influence. Here's ABC's sve osunsami. Eporter: 18 people with lucky tickets to see the masters golf tournamenin Augusta had to crawl out of this on their way th their overturned tour bus. I cmbed out ofhe top of bus and jumped down and pulled the emergency topff from T outside, a then peopletarted climbing rough. Reporter: And police tonight sayhat their driver was high on drugs. Number one, don't drive under the influence of anything. And number two, pay very close attention to what yore doing out here, especially wheyou've been handed E lives of 18 people entrust to get to a destination. Reporter: 61-year-old Steven hoppenbrouwer was arrestedng the highway and charged with driving under the influence. Traffic on I-20 was backed up for miles. Nearly every one of those passgers traveling from the Atlanta suburbs had to be rushed to the closest htals, some with broken bones. E have had previous bus accidents during masters weex and of course, we know that this can happen any time. Reporter: Pe say those passengers told them the driver nearly swerved off the road twice before the crash. S osuami live with us now. STE, what's the condition those passengers tonight? Reporter: Tom, the latest from the hospitals is that one person is still in critical condition. Several others in serious condition. Fortunately for the rest, their injuries were not L life-threatening. This was a huge headae here on I-20 toy. At one point, Alles were blocked. Tom? Steve osunsami for us. Steve, thank you.

