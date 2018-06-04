Transcript for Driver intentionally crashed car into police station: Authorities

Time now for the index has had to Miami where a car crash in to a police station there police say the driver intentionally rammed his car into the station this morning. Police chief says a driver plowed through the gate and into that wall. Authorities allegedly found a rifle and a safe in his car which prompted police to call the bomb squad as a precaution the driver was the only person injured.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.