Driver intentionally crashed car into police station: Authorities

More
Police said they found a rifle and safe inside the car; only the driver was hurt.
0:20 | 04/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Driver intentionally crashed car into police station: Authorities
Time now for the index has had to Miami where a car crash in to a police station there police say the driver intentionally rammed his car into the station this morning. Police chief says a driver plowed through the gate and into that wall. Authorities allegedly found a rifle and a safe in his car which prompted police to call the bomb squad as a precaution the driver was the only person injured.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54296799,"title":"Driver intentionally crashed car into police station: Authorities","duration":"0:20","description":"Police said they found a rifle and safe inside the car; only the driver was hurt.","url":"/WNT/video/driver-intentionally-crashed-car-police-station-authorities-54296799","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.