-
Now Playing: 3 dead, at least 11 injured in car crash at auto auction in Massachusetts
-
Now Playing: Car smashes into Ontario restaurant
-
Now Playing: Illinois dad walks 7 months after car crash left him paralyzed
-
Now Playing: Massive sinkhole destroys 2 homes
-
Now Playing: New developments in the brutal murders of 4 young Pennsylvania men
-
Now Playing: Driver survives huge piece of metal that crashed onto his minivan
-
Now Playing: Phone scam targets grandparents
-
Now Playing: Pilot ejects himself from burning plane
-
Now Playing: Hero Army vet receives new kidney
-
Now Playing: Ex-prisoner misses job interview to save motorist
-
Now Playing: Second man charged in the murders of 4 Pennsylvania men
-
Now Playing: 3 people dead in Hawaii high-rise apartment fire
-
Now Playing: Police officer's heroic actions caught on his body camera after train drags car in Texas
-
Now Playing: Massive sinkhole swallows two homes in Florida
-
Now Playing: Brides-to-be across the country dealing with a pre-wedding crisis
-
Now Playing: Uncle of murdered young man speaks out
-
Now Playing: Bus driver helps 2-year-old boy lost in Milwaukee
-
Now Playing: Person of the week: Isaiah Bird
-
Now Playing: 'The Walking Dead' stunt man dies on set
-
Now Playing: O.J. Simpson parole hearing next week