Transcript for Driver of tractor-trailer killed in fiery collision on highway

And a fiery collision on a highway in Dallas take a look at this the driver of a tractor trailer killed in this crash and explosion on interstate thirty. His ring dangling from a bridge we see several vehicles were involved in that crash a Hazmat team was called in to clean up of fuel spill part of the highway closed for hours.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.