Driver of tractor-trailer killed in fiery collision on highway

More
Police said several vehicles were involved in the crash and explosion.
0:18 | 04/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Driver of tractor-trailer killed in fiery collision on highway
And a fiery collision on a highway in Dallas take a look at this the driver of a tractor trailer killed in this crash and explosion on interstate thirty. His ring dangling from a bridge we see several vehicles were involved in that crash a Hazmat team was called in to clean up of fuel spill part of the highway closed for hours.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54297161,"title":"Driver of tractor-trailer killed in fiery collision on highway","duration":"0:18","description":"Police said several vehicles were involved in the crash and explosion.","url":"/WNT/video/driver-tractor-trailer-killed-fiery-collision-highway-54297161","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.