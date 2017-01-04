Transcript for Drone video shows severe storm damage in Virginia

We want to turn now to weather. Winter just not letting go on this first day of April. Boston and elsewhere in new England still chilled by snow, mixing with rain. And take a look at this drone video. Severe storm damage in Virginia. It's now confirmed it was an ef-2 tornado with winds of up to 120 miles per hour that slammed Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Senior meteorologist rob Marciano standing by in new England with the forecast. Hey, rob. Reporter: Tom, that severe weather coming in the warm sector of the same storm that brought this cold snow to new England over a foot of snow falling just . About an hour north of Boston. The storm now beginning to head out to sea and the snow is winding down. Should be melting here quickly tomorrow with a strong April sun. Meanwhile, the next storm coming into Texas, going to bring severe weather, I think, to Dallas tomorrow. I-35, down to Austin. Through the lunch hour, then pushing east into Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, all under the gun. A moderate risk of thunderstorms. Could be strong ones. Could be long track, damaging tornadoes along the I-10 corridor. A serious situation. We'll be watching it carefully tomorrow. Tom? All right, rob, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.