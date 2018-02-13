Transcript for Dual daring rescue attempts atop Mount Hood in Oregon

mountainless coupes playing out in the west at this hour. Authorities say one climber falling 700 feet on mt. Hood. Several others trapped. Others performing cpr until rescuer can arrive. Another group of climbers stranded nearby. And ABC's kayna Whitworth with the images coming this right now. Reporter: Tonight, a daring rescue attempt playing out on the top of Oregon's highest peak, mt. Hood. Two climbers waving blankets and jack jackets, signaling for help. Another performing chest compressions on a climber that had fallen 700 feet. The situation turning even more desperate as they shield the injured climber from falling rocks and snow. There was a report from one of the persons involved in the climb was that it was like a bowling alley. Reporter: A medic repelling down to the climbers, air lifting him to the hospital. Another rescue of a second ground stranded on the other side. One of them injured as well. Climbers telling us today, they faced increasingly treacherous conditions. The ice was just really bad. I saw a lot of people up ahead struggling that started earlier on, and, yeah, just decided to turn back. Reporter: David, it's a race against time. The sheriff's office saying they are desperate to get everyone off that mountain, because they're expecting a snowstorm to move in tonight.

