Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual harassment

Transcript for Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual harassment
To the index of other news tonight. Dustin Hoffman accused of inappropriate behavibehavior. A former intern claims he sexually harassed her when she was 17 three decades ago. Hoffman releasing a statement apologizing for, quote, anything I might have done. The California family of four missing in Brazil tonight. Authorities now say Adam and Emily harto and their two daughters disappeared after their ferry was robbed by heavily armed pirates on the Amazon river. The family's van has now been recovered. American authorities have been alerted in the investigation. Your money tonight. Airline industry experts predicting more than 28 million Americans will fly for Thanksgiving. Jet blue with a flash sale today alone on flights offering prigss as low as $49. When we come back, you're

