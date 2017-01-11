-
Now Playing: Mark Halperin accused of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: Lawmaker introduces Congressional Sexual Harassment Training Act
-
Now Playing: NYPD officer ends New York City rampage
-
Now Playing: Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: California elementary school's hostage crisis
-
Now Playing: Attorneys for Facebook, Google and Twitter take heat on day 2 at Capitol
-
Now Playing: Accused NYC attacker said he was proud of attack: Authorities
-
Now Playing: NYPD mounts massive show of force around New York City after terrorist attack
-
Now Playing: Charges filed against NYC terror suspect
-
Now Playing: Hero NYPD cop who took down terror suspect makes statement
-
Now Playing: Batman cop surprises elementary school students with tricked-out Batmobile
-
Now Playing: 'I'm not angry ... I'm absolutely hurt:' Father of NYC terror victim says
-
Now Playing: How to prevent vehicle attacks
-
Now Playing: Police ramping up New York City Marathon security after deadly truck attack
-
Now Playing: John Kelly slammed for Civil War comments
-
Now Playing: Update on deadly truck attack in Manhattan
-
Now Playing: NYC suspect apparently plotted for weeks, attacked in name of ISIS: Officials
-
Now Playing: Timeline of the NYC truck attack
-
Now Playing: FBI investigators on scene at terror suspect's house in Paterson, NJ
-
Now Playing: NY Rangers hold moment of silence for victims of NYC truck attack