Transcript for Eagles defender Michael Bennett is facing a felony charge for a 2007 incident

super bowl in 2017. He was there to support his brother, martellus Bennett. Prosecutors say in rushing on to the field after the game, Michael knocked over a 66-year-old disabled woman. Why did it take more than a year to bring the charge? Here's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Tonight, Michael Bennett facing a felony charge. A Texas grand injury indicting him with injury toward an elderly individual. The incident allegedly taking place after the end of the 2017 super bowl. As he was rushing the field to celebrate his brother's victory. Police saying he pushed through a security detail that included a wheelchair-bound woman in her 60s, spraining her shoulder. He's morally bankrupt. There's no excuse for that. Reporter: Bennett recently making headlines, accusing Vegas police of racial profiling. Last September, threatening to sue for this incident. After reports of gunfire, Bennett running with the crowd, when he was cuffed on the ground. An officer pointing a weapon near his head. Bennett saying they only let him go when they realized who he was. An investigation later concluding no wrongdoing. But in Houston, police saying they have no video, just eyewitness testimony. You would expect that to be a civil case. You wouldn't expect to see serious felony charges. Reporter: Bennett is reportedly on vacation, and said to be negotiating a surrender with police. He faces up to ten years if found guilty. Tom? Zachary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.