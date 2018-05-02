Transcript for Eagles return to Philadelphia as Super Bowl winners

Back here at home tonight, a super bowl for the history books. The underdog Philadelphia eagles, underdogs no longer, defeating the new England patriots. ABC's gio Benitez in Philadelphia tonight where the celebrations haven't stopped. We did it! Reporter: Tonight, the eagles landing. With fans lining the airport fences, on top of cars, celebrating their team and the improblem STO improbable story of Nick Foles, the once-discarded backup quarterback who briefly considered retiring. Now reflecting on his earlier struggles. I wouldn't be up here if I hadn't fallen thousands of times. Reporter: Foles thrust into the spotlight against arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. But where Tom Brady faltered -- It's Brady who can't haul it in. Reporter: -- Foles soared, becoming the first quarterback to ever catch and throw a touchdown in the super bowl. Foles, touchdown! Reporter: Named MVP, celebrating with his wife and 7-month-old daughter. I'm grateful and content for this moment and I'm staying in the moment. And time runs out. Reporter: Foles' triumph met with euphoria, and some vandalism. Tens of thousands of fans taking to the streets. Even climbing on this ritz-carlton awning before it came crashing down, causing some injuries, but in the end, only three arrests. And David, the victory parade is now scheduled to be held on Thursday. Some 2 million fans are expected here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.