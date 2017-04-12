Transcript for Earl Kimrey accused of killing his girlfriend's daughter and then reporting her missing

tonight. The suspect charged in the death of a toddler in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The mother's boyfriend, Earl Kimrey, accused of killing his girlfriend's daughter, hiding her body and reporting her missing. The remains of 3-year-old Mariah woods found in a nearby creek. He claimed to have last seen her when he saw her in the middle of the night. The deadly shark attack in Costa Rica. Authorities say American tourist was killed by a tiger shark while scuba diving. The shark grabbing hold of her legs. The diving instructor attacked, too. The instructor survived. President trump shrinking two national monuments in Utah. Skachling back bears ears by more than 80%. And the grand staircase Escalante by nearly half. The president claiming he's, quote, reversing federal overreach. The sites spanning several million achors that contain large amounts of oil, gas and coal. Native American and environmental groups are now protesting those moves. And it took two stakes, the pontiac silverdome standing strong after demolition crews tried to bring it down yesterday. The con strak or the blaming a wiring issue. So, they tried again today. The explosions going off as planned and eventually reduced to a cloud of dust and debris. Didn't want to give up.

