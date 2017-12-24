Transcript for Early morning plane crash in Central Florida kills 5 people

Including a family. And fog said to be thick at the time of takeoff. And now, weather may have played a role in the accident. All part of the investigation. Here's Gloria Riviera. Reporter: An ill-fated, early morning takeoff in Florida leaving nothing but wreckage, killing five. They say there is a plane down. It's really foggy, we're unable to see it from our location. Reporter: The plane, a small twin engine, was taking off for key west, crashing soon after takeoff at the north end of the airport. Clearly no one should have tried a takeoff from this airport at 7:15 this morning. The airport was totally socked in with fog. Reporter: Upon impact the plane bursting into flames. We do have an aircraft on the ground. It's on fire at this time. We are extinguishing the fire. Reporter: The sheriff knew the pilot, 70-year-old John Shannon, personally,' Shannon, personally,' Shannon, personally,' Shannon, personally. Shannon flying his two daughters, son-in-law and a family friend. All perished. There was no chance of survival. When you look at the crash the only thing you can say is that nobody suffered. Reporter: That community heartbroken tonight. No definite cause for the crash has been given but the NTSB is investigating. Tom? Gloria, thank you. We turn to parts of the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.