Early morning plane crash in Central Florida kills 5 people

Authorities say thick fog on takeoff may have played a role in the accident.
1:12 | 12/24/17

Including a family. And fog said to be thick at the time of takeoff. And now, weather may have played a role in the accident. All part of the investigation. Here's Gloria Riviera. Reporter: An ill-fated, early morning takeoff in Florida leaving nothing but wreckage, killing five. They say there is a plane down. It's really foggy, we're unable to see it from our location. Reporter: The plane, a small twin engine, was taking off for key west, crashing soon after takeoff at the north end of the airport. Clearly no one should have tried a takeoff from this airport at 7:15 this morning. The airport was totally socked in with fog. Reporter: Upon impact the plane bursting into flames. We do have an aircraft on the ground. It's on fire at this time. We are extinguishing the fire. Reporter: The sheriff knew the pilot, 70-year-old John Shannon, personally,' Shannon, personally,' Shannon, personally,' Shannon, personally. Shannon flying his two daughters, son-in-law and a family friend. All perished. There was no chance of survival. When you look at the crash the only thing you can say is that nobody suffered. Reporter: That community heartbroken tonight. No definite cause for the crash has been given but the NTSB is investigating. Tom? Gloria, thank you. We turn to parts of the

