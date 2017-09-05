Transcript for Eastwood meets his newly adopted family

Final highly tonight, America strong. So many of you sent me tweets after last night's news. We had no choice tonight with these three words. Welcome home Eastwood. Last night here we met the dogs desperate for a home and 1-year-old Eastwood from Michigan, abandoned. The stray lob was born with an issue with his leg and he was the last one left. But they didn't give up. Posting pictures of Eastwood on Facebook and immediately hundreds of requests and this morning coming around that corner, Eastwood's new family. The van gundys all there, Stan, daughter Kelly -- Eastwood wearing a Detroit pistons bandanna. His new dad Stan is head coach. The pistons tweeting out a welcome to Eastwood, writing Stan's best friend. All this attention, that head coach is no longer the famous member of that family. You see Eastwood everywhere, if you Google Eastwood he comes up before client Eastwood. He's about as famous as it gets. Reporter: On their way home, a final wave and Eastwood right there in the home. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Until then, good night.

