Transcript for Elephant goes on the lam in Wisconsin

And finally tonight, the elephant on the run. And the neighborhood waking up to one big surprise. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: It's not what these neighbors in wiscossin expected to see when they looked out into their yards. Did you guys believe me that there was an elephant in the front yard? Or did you think I was kidding? Kidding. Kidding. Reporter: Yep, that's right. An elephant breaking out of the big top, miss Kelly on the loose leading authorities on a slow speed chase. Animal control. Contact dispatch. Animal control. Contact dispatch. We're assuming that this is going to be probably from circus world. Reporter: Miss Kelly made her sneaky escape early Friday morning from her home at circus world, leaving her sister behind. Trainers say the African elephant is pretty smart and pretty slick with her trunk, able to unlock her enclosure. Kel, decided there was an open door and luscious greenery on the other side. It was time to go for a stroll. Reporter: Once out, miss Kelly wandered through a nearby neighborhood. The 84,000-pound pachyderm leaving giant footprints in her wake, grabbing a bite to eat during her adventure. Her snack of choice, marigolds and daffodils from a neighbor's garden. Last location was 814 in the backyard. Reporter: An hour after the great escape, a trainer showed up catching miss Kelly and escorting her back home. I don't think I'll forget getting the girls up at 5:00 A.M. And having them so excited they're ready to go for the whole day. Reporter: Eva pilgrim, ABC news, New York. Glad they were able to find miss Kelly. Thank you so much for watching. "Good morning America" and "This

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.