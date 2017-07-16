-
Now Playing: Flight erupts into flames upon landing
-
Now Playing: JetBlue flight forced to make emergency landing in due to smoke in the cockpit
-
Now Playing: Rescue crew saves 2 stranded hikers
-
Now Playing: Gas prices see 12-year low before July 4th weekend
-
Now Playing: Mickey Mouse helps couple reveal gender, surprise proposal
-
Now Playing: Man surprises girlfriend with creative marriage proposal tattoo
-
Now Playing: Students use kites to help teacher propose
-
Now Playing: 3 people who died in Honolulu fire identified
-
Now Playing: Emergency evacuation caught on camera in Mexico City
-
Now Playing: At least 3 people killed in Honolulu high-rise fire
-
Now Playing: Venus Williams in London competing in her 20th Wimbledon tournament
-
Now Playing: Trump's lengthy handshake with Macron ends his Bastille Day visit
-
Now Playing: 5 people injured in London acid attacks
-
Now Playing: Shooting unfolds at Jerusalem holy site
-
Now Playing: Woman killed by jet-engine blast at popular tourist site
-
Now Playing: Elephant rescued from ocean 10 miles off Sri Lanka
-
Now Playing: Jet engine blast knocks over tourist on popular Caribbean beach, killing her
-
Now Playing: Charlie Gard's parents present evidence in court
-
Now Playing: Newly released video shows fatal attack on U.S. tourist in Greece
-
Now Playing: Surviving the Inferno: Escaping Grenfell Tower