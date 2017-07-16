Flight erupts into flames upon landing The engine of a United Express flight was seen catching fire upon landing at Denver International Airport, prompting the emergency evacuation of nearly 60 passengers.

JetBlue flight forced to make emergency landing in due to smoke in the cockpit Passengers were evacuated by emergency chutes when the plane en route to Florida landed in Charleston, South Carolina.

Rescue crew saves 2 stranded hikers Rescue crew saves two climbers who were stranded at the top of a Colorado mountain overnight, using a National Guard Black Hawk helicopter.

Gas prices see 12-year low before July 4th weekend Travelers hitting the road over the holiday weekend will find gas prices at their lowest price in 12 years, with a nationwide average of $2.21 per gallon.

Mickey Mouse helps couple reveal gender, surprise proposal One couple experienced a fairy tale gender reveal and surprise proposal at Walt Disney World with the help of Mickey Mouse.