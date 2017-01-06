Transcript for Emergency on a United Airlines flight after the jet strikes a bird on takeoff

midair emergency for an united airlines flight from Chicago to Miami. One of the engines on fire. Passengers spotting the flames right through the window. A bird strike forcing the emergency landing and here's ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: Pulsating flames spit out of a united airlines jet. The engine was rattling, so it was like, moving back and forth. Reporter: Passengers unsure what was wrong. It was scary. I just thought I was gonna die. I'm still, like, shaking. Reporter: But the pilots knew as soon as they took off from Chicago's o'hare airport what had happened. Tower, united 1738, we had a right engine failure. We're gonna take it out runway heading, 1500 feet. We'll call you back in a minute, declare an emergency. United 1738, Roger. And tower that was we hit a flock of geese. Reporter: Bird strikes had been on the rise. Now more than 13,000 a year. The most infamous -- the flock taking out both engines of a usairways jet, forcing sully Sullenberger to land on New York's Hudson river. The passengers were put on another aircraft. David, they made it to Miami. That's the good news, David. When we come back tonight --

