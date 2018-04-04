Transcript for New England Patriots player may have thwarted school shooting: Police

Back now with the football star who may have helped prevent a school shooting. W England priots receiver Julian Edelman discoverg a threatening comment on his inagram account, leading police on a cross-country hunt and a race against time. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Here's Edelman. Reporter: Julian Edelman is known for his quick feet on the field, and now he's being praised for his quick thinking, which may have just this warted another school shooting. It all started with a comment posted on Edelman's Instagram accot, threat tong shoot up a school. A user notified Edelman of the message, which said, "I'm going to shoot my school up, watch the news." The new England patriots wide receiver's assistant immediately we to police. We take these threats very serisly. We look into them very thoroughly. If you see something, if you hear something, say something. Reporter: Elman told "The New York Times" he instantly thought of the parkland shooting, saying, "With the emotions of what happened, and I have a kid now, I said, holy Toledo, what is going on?" Police say they traced the message back to a 14-year-old in port Huron, Michigan who they say admitted to writing the threat. Police S they found two rifles in the teen's home that belonged to his mother. The teen was charged with making a false report of a that of terrorism, a felony. According to authorities, 79% of last year's mass casualty attacks came with warning signs that were eitherissed or ignored. Here's possible one that got noticed. Tom? Is This is my body of proof. Proof of less joint pain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.