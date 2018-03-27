Transcript for Exonerated man returns to his former job working for Chicago White Sox

Finally tonight here, he was a young father, he worked for the white sox. Then he was wrongly convicted. 23 years later, what he's now saying. 49-year-old nevest Coleman, returning to home, a big hug and a big welcome back. Nevest! Reporter: He's returning as a groundskeeper for the Chicago white sox. It's a job he had more than two decades ago before the moment that would change his life. 1994, just 25, this young father was wrongly convicted of rape and murder. He would spend 23 years in prison before DNA would set him free. His family waiting, his children and his new granddaughter. Just this week, the white sox welcoming him back, too. I saved your spot for you. I knew you'd be back. I appreciate it. I almost cried, because I hadn't seen him in a long time. Reporter: Putting his white sox jacket back on. And tonight, the remarkable records from the man who was wrongly convicted, behind bars for more than two decades. The past is the past now. There's no more anger, upset, frustration, nothing, because, you know, I -- when I was in the I was miserable, but now, I got my loved ones behind me, standing on my side. That misery gone now. Reporter: Back in his uniform and back in the game. Nevest, back home tonight. Thanks for watching. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right here tomorrow.

