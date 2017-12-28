Transcript for Expert says this year's discounts on cars are deeper than ever

Next tonight, your money. And why right now may be the perfect time to buy a new car and save big. ABC's Adrienne Bankert on how you can stretch your family dollar. Reporter: If you're in the market for a new car -- We're trying to move every car out of the inventory, especially 2017s. Reporter: -- Now may be the best time to score a deal. This holiday, treat yourself to a mazda. Reporter: Experts say this year's discounts are deeper than ever. Some up to 40% off. So, you'll see some deals, anywhere from $6,000 to $8,000 off a new car. Reporter: Right now, you could get $8,000 in bonus cash on a 2017 buick lacrosse. And save $4,000 on a 2017 Ford expedition. Jeep, with a redesign for its 2019 cherokee, now offers up to $5,500 cash allowance on 2017 models and $4,000 on 2018s. At this New Jersey area dealership, they're looking to strike a deal. That's with $2,000 down. Reporter: Good news for buyers like Cal. To make sure you're getting the best deal, do your homework. Arrange financing beforehand. Search your zip code for regional rebates. And if for rebates for veterans, recent graduates and loyalty programs. Prices for the same car at competing dealerships could vary. Use that as leverage, and negotiate the best price.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.