Transcript for Eyewitnesses recount the moment a gunman opened fire on members of Congress

Many lawmakers diving into the dugout on that baseball field. Others trying to get to congressman Scalise. Who began to crawl further into the outfield. Reporter: You suddenly heard the gunshots. I heard one single, loud pop. I didn't realize at first it was a gunshot. Very shortly thereafter, there was a barrage of shots. It was sickening, it was saddening and there were a lot of shots. Easily 30 to 50 maybe more. Reporter: And obviously, everybody was at the ball field today. There is really little place to turn, except for the dugout, which is where you dove? We hit the ground. I found out later sadly that the shooter came around and must have come right past us because we were lying by the fence. So I was very fortunate not to have been shot. I did end up in the dugout and that's where I got injured and other people got injured. Reporter: Because so many people simply dove in? Just dove in. One of our members broke his ankle diving in just to get out of the barrage of gunfire. But the capitol police did a tremendous job. I want the American people to know that, but for the fact that the capitol police who returned fire and protected us, there would have been a lot more people severely injured. Reporter: And they fought back even though they were wounded. That's correct. Reporter: Incredible thing. The congressman who was on the field, congressman Scalise. He was trying to crawl out further on the field to find some sort of safety from the gunman. Yes, it's very sad. We had other people shot there, one other man got shot in the chest he's has surgery, two surgeries, when I got in the dugout I saw another gentleman who had been shot in the leg. It's just a very, very sad day.

