Transcript for Families with the best Christmas light displays

Finally tonight here, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Tonight, the families who are determined to do Christmas big. Here's David Wright. Reporter: 'Tis the season for Christmas competition. How many lights do you have? You know what, we don't have a huge light count. Reporter: Peter Tomasello is being modest. He's competing in ABC's "Great Christmas light fight", airing tonight. His gingerbread house on Long Island, about as lavish as any you're likely to see. We've seen a few. From Lucy spatto's house in the dyker heights section of Brooklyn. Those were brought in here by a crane. Reporter: What? Yeah, by a crane. To me, I like my whole house filled up. I don't like to see a space. Reporter: To cranberry, New Jersey, and Keith Shaw's giant Christmas tree. There's over 47,000 on this tree. Rockefeller has 45,000 on their biggest year. Reporter: Displays this big have been known to cause problems with neighbors. In Fairfield, Connecticut, police had to step in to keep the peace. Here on Long Island, that's not an issue. Is there a cutoff time, or -- There is. We are respectful. Reporter: David Wright, ABC news, New York. Brought in by a crane. The great Christmas light fight, tonight, 8:00 P.M. Eastern. Thank you for watching. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. This is WCVB newscenter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.