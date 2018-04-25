Family of 'Cops' crew member who was killed in 2014 filing wrongful death lawsuit

Sound mixer Bryce Dion was on a shoot at a Wendy's in Omaha.
1:21 | 04/25/18

Next tonight, the TV crew member caught in the cross fire in Omaha. A deadly shootout erupting between police and a suspect during production of the TV show "Cops." This happened sometime back, but tonight, a judge has just ordered the release of the video, and we warn, it's difficult. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Hey, where are they running? Reporter: It's the show that takes viewers to the front lines as cops hunt for criminals. I got it. I got it. Hold on. Reporter: But on this night, it's the "Cops" camera crew caught in the crossfire. An armed robbery suspect inside an Omaha Wendy's. It erupts into a brutal firefight. Reporter: The shooting stops, but 38-year-old soundman Brice Dion, his microphone on the ground, is hit. Brice, are you all right? Brice, are you all right? Reporter: The bullet that killed Dion just missed his bulletproof vest. Bryce, stay with me man, stay with me. Reporter: The fatal shot fired by an Omaha police officer. Dion's family now suing the city of Omaha for negligence. I think it sheds light on exactly what happened and the fact that Mr. Dion was caught in the crossfire through no fault of his own. Reporter: The suspect -- who was armed with a pellet gun -- was also killed. The shooting happened in 2014. The video just released as part of a wrongful death lawsuit. The city of home what tonight is not commenting. David?

