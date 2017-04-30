Family donates hair in loving memory of a friend's son who died of cancer

More
Six brothers, along with their mother, cut their flowing locks and collectively donated 17 feet of hair to an organization that makes wigs for sick children.
1:36 | 04/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family donates hair in loving memory of a friend's son who died of cancer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47122223,"title":"Family donates hair in loving memory of a friend's son who died of cancer","duration":"1:36","description":"Six brothers, along with their mother, cut their flowing locks and collectively donated 17 feet of hair to an organization that makes wigs for sick children.","url":"/WNT/video/family-donates-hair-loving-memory-friends-son-died-47122223","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.