Transcript for The family who gave Nikolas Cruz a home reveals more shocking details

And we begin tonight with new details and insight about alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz. Charged in the deadly school shooting in parkland, Florida. Police say he confessed to the murders of 17. Sheriff Scott Israel visiting a 15-year-old, shot five times in the back. And tonight, the couple who took in Nikolas Cruz after the death of his mother, breaking their silence. Saying they had no idea a monster was living under their roof. Adrienne Bankert leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, new video surfaces of the alleged school shooter, fighting another student. That's Nikolas Cruz in the white shirt. The family who welcomed Cruz into their home, saying, we had this monster living under our roof and we didn't know. Kimberly Snead and her husband telling the "Sun sentinel," "Everything everybody seems to know, we didn't know." Cruz, pictured here at his mother's funeral. The alleged killer moved in with the sneads after her death. They say, "He followed every rule" of their home to the "T," but that he was battling depression, and days before the shooting, took him to a therapist. The day of the massacre, Kimberly Snead says she left home to run errands. By the time she returned, Cruz was gone. The next and last time they saw him, he was in custody. They say he apologized. The sneads, gun owners themselves, say they allowed Cruz to keep a handful of weapons, including the ar-15 he owned, in a locked gun cabinet. They thought they had the only key. One classmate tells ABC he ended any communication with Cruz as his behavior spiraled downward. He started going after one of my friends and threatening her. And I cut off from there. He got suspended a lot of times and he sold knives in his lunch boxes and he was expelled. But no one expected him to come back the next year. Reporter: Tonight, we know Cruz has now invoked his right to remain silent. He's being held in solitary confinement and remains on suicide watch. There's no doubt in my mind that Nikolas Cruz shot many people, killed 17. The killer is in custody. And we'll move forward with the legal process. And Adrienne joins us live. I want to go back to the couple, revealing so much about Cruz. And the moment they came face to face with him after the shooting. Reporter: That's right. It was really emotional, the wife ran at him, yelling at him. Her husband had to hold him back. The sheriff says it could be a few days or several weeks until the investigation is complete. And building 12 here remains a crime scene. Adrienne, thank you. And join us tomorrow for a "Good morning America" exclusive, the family speaking out in their first television interview. Now to the survivors in the

